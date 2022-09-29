Parti Quebecois leads the field in most donations during the campaign

Since the beginning of the election campaign, the Parti Québécois (PQ) has benefited the most from the financial generosity of its supporters, according to data provided by Élections Québec.

The sovereignist party leads the five main parties in both the number of donors and the amount of money raised during the campaign.

On average, however, its donors made smaller donations than Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Liberal Party (PLQ) donors.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 21, the PQ raised $354,175 from 3,852 contributors, according to data provided by Elections Québec. That's almost twice as many donors as Québec solidaire (QS), which came in second. Solidaire and PQ donors gave an average of $92 per person.

In recent days, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said on a number of occasions that his party is enjoying a boost.

In addition to the polls that seem to confirm a modest rise following the two main televised debates, he mentioned a greater interest from supporters and citizens who donate to his party.

For its part, Québec solidaire is in second place both for the number of donors and the total amount collected. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois' party obtained $180,305 from 1960 donors.

The CAQ is third with $170,548 from 1324 citizens. They gave the highest average donation, compared to the other parties, at $129.

With 924 donors, the Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) surpassed the Liberals. Its supporters made smaller contributions, on average. The Conservatives raised $66,732, again between Aug. 28 and Sept. 21. This represents an average donation of $72.22.

The Liberals, however, can count on higher average donations. Dominique Anglade's party raised $105,683 from 919 people, for an average donation of $115.