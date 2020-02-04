Part of the Victoria Bridge will be closed for maintenance this week
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 8:26AM EST
The Victoria Bridge has two lanes for car traffic, and also carries trains (May 3, 2019)
MONTREAL -- The Victoria Bridge will be partially closed this week to allow Canadian National Railway (CN) to perform maintenance work on the structure.
The Montreal-bound lane will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Around the closure, the bridge will function according to its regular schedule:
- It will have two lanes open towards Montreal between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and
- It will have two lanes open heading to the south shore between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Officials note work could be postponed in event of bad weather or operational constraints.
CN reminds commuters that trucks are not allowed to travel on the Victoria Bridge.