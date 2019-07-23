Featured Video
Paramedics call for patience after nasty note left on ambulance windshield
A note left on an ambulance windshield (photo: Urgences-Sante)
Amy Luft, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3:06PM EDT
Urgences-Sante is asking people to be patient with paramedics and parking.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Urgences-Sante showed a picture of a note left on an ambulance's windshield telling the ambulance not to block an entrance, and calling the paramedics a 'band of idiots.'
According to the post, the emergency workers were responding to a 9-1-1 call that had been ranked Priority 1.
"Know that during an intervention, our paramedics have several things to think about: park safely, have all the right tools to help you, think about a possible evacuation," and so on, the post reads.
Urgences-Sante said that an ambulance might delay you for a few minutes, but "know that we never deliberately block a place unless every second counts and where a life may be at stake."
Latest Montreal News
- Paramedics call for patience after nasty note left on ambulance windshield
- Flood maps: Accusations of preferential treatment given to CAQ ridings
- Golf course's bright lights a bogie for Nuns' Island residents
- Struggling actor? How about a gig playing a suspect for border guard training?
- Civil liberty groups want to appeal judge's decision to not suspend Bill 21