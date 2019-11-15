'Out of the blue': Marlene Jennings on being appointed trustee of the English Montreal School Board
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 4:36PM EST
MONTREAL -- Marlene Jennings - the former Liberal MP who has been appointed by the Coalition Avenir Quebec government to be the administrator of the English Montreal School Board, which was placed in trusteeship earlier this month - spoke publicly Friday for the first time about her much-discussed appointment.
