Ottawa to provide Quebec with more than $97 million to combat gender-based violence

Ottawa will give Quebec $97.3 million over the next four years to combat gender-based violence, which is spreading at an alarming rate, according to the federal government.

Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien made the announcement on Friday morning in Quebec City with her Quebec counterpart, the Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Martine Biron.

Ien said that the provinces were best placed to manage the funds.

The sum is in addition to the $462.4 million provided by the Quebec government.

Biron said these new investments would make it possible to further the government's commitment to ending violence against women and to deploy new resources.

Federal Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos was also pon hand and pointed out that in 2022, 184 women were killed in Canada because they were women.

