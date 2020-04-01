MONTREAL -- Two organizations are teaming up and launching a campaign to raise awareness about domestic and family violence that may increase during the COVID-19 pandemic isolation measures.

The Alliance des maisons d’hébergement de 2e étape pour femmes and the enfants victimes de violence conjugale have launced “Voisinage contre la violence conjugale et familiale” asking everyone to report domestic and family violence incidents when they occur.

The organizations will also begin distributing posters throughout Quebec in around 20 languages listing contact information and resources for victims of domestic violence.

Each poster will have coordinates for assistance and resources that are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

“There will also be a space for contacting more targeted resources in regions across the province, such as shelters that are starting to operate online services through Facebook Messenger, among others,” a news release reads from the organizations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are confined in their homes often with their families, which can lead to stress levels rising and tension building.

“In this time of health crisis, too many women and children victims of violence find themselves trapped in their homes and cannot access assistance resources,” reads the release. “This difficult reality prompted the Alliance, its members and its partners to appeal for the solidarity of all Quebecers and to also hang posters on their windows.”

The posters can be printed from the organizations' websites.