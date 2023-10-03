Montreal

    • Opposition in Quebec not ruling out environmental review on the battery industry

    The official opposition in Quebec is talking about an expanded public environmental review Bureau (BAPE) that would cover the entire battery industry.

    According to the Liberal Party (PLQ), there are still too many unanswered questions about the establishment of these new billion-dollar players.

    At a press scrum at the national assembly on Tuesday morning, Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw called for a BAPE on the Northvolt battery plant project, announced last week in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville.

    But at the same time, she said that holding broader BAPE consultations on the entire battery industry would be an interesting idea.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role, in the wake of Parliament facing international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News