Teachers and community members linked hands outside a Montreal high school this morning as about 150 people formed a human chain to protest the Quebec government's secularism bill.

Robert Green, who organized the event, called on all opponents of the bill to form a human chain around the high school beginning at 8 a.m.

Teachers and parents were among those who encircled the perimeter of Westmount High on Sainte-Catherine St. between Hillside St. and Dorchester Blvd.

In his appeal to participants, Green said the government's bill is a hateful attack on the fundamental rights of teachers and students that cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.

Many in the crowd donned kippas or hijabs in solidarity with those who could be locked out of the public service under the Coalition Avenir Quebec government's legislation to ban the wearing of religious symbols by state employees in positions of authority.

English teacher Farhana Begum says some of her students wear religious symbols, and she doesn't want them to be told they can't become a teacher, judge or police officer.

She says it's ridiculous to think that teachers who display their religion are less able to do their jobs or would try to convert their students to their beliefs.

The Quebec government argues the bill is reasonable and aligns with the values of Quebecers, but opponents have denounced it as discriminatory.

They say it unfairly targets religious minorities and especially Muslim women, since teachers who wear the hijab are among those who stand to be affected if the bill becomes law.

Westmount Mayor Christina Smith's said last Friday that the city would not be upholding the province's secularism bill.

In a statement, Smith said the bill stigmatizes certain groups, and legitimizes discrimination.

Sue Montgomery, borough Mayor for Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace, also joined the chorus of opposition, telling CTV Montreal in a written message that “we’re not going to tell people what to wear.”

A second large-scale demonstration is planned for this Sunday in downtown Montreal.

