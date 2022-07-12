Opinion: Quebecers have the right to seek 2nd opinion on public health's handling of pandemic
Opinion: Quebecers have the right to seek 2nd opinion on public health's handling of pandemic
A key recommendation from Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel's recent scathing report on the deaths at the CHSLD Herron residence was that the government allow its public health director complete independence "without political constraints."
Coroner Kamel decried the lack of independence, which may have led to thousands of deaths in long-term care homes.
In early January 2022, the College of Physicians also demanded that public health be fully independent of government interference, adding that their "recommendations be based on science."
Has public health changed much since the beginning of 2022?
A complete evaluation is beyond the scope of this article, but fallacious, unsupported and inaccurate statements are still too frequent.
For example, in a carefully worded statement, Quebec's institute of health (INSPQ) claimed that the N95 mask is no better than a regular medical mask in the workplaces, such as schools, contradicting top expert advice and US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) findings.
As a result, Quebec denied -- sometimes forbade -- their use to (mostly female) health care workers, teachers and daycare workers.
There is the constant infantilization of the population by paternalistic messages, such as wearing the N95 is too difficult for the average person, contrasting the U.S. White House's decision to provide 500 million masks free of charge to all adults.
Why is Quebec so untrusting in its people's abilities?
Quebec public health officials told us that air purifiers in schools "can be dangerous" -- an outlandish claim -- and so Quebec refused to allow schools to install air purifiers in sharp contrast with other jurisdictions.
Ontario adopted a more proactive and judicious approach, investing at least $650 million to install air exchangers and air purifiers in every school setting.
The U.S. earmarked an astounding $500 billion to improve ventilation in schools and other public settings.
Other countries have also made ventilation in public places a top priority.
The burning question is: why does Quebec fail to keep up with the science?
Since January 2022, 3,800 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Quebec, 520 more than in 2021, a far higher proportion than in other Canadian provinces and many industrialized countries, affecting mostly the elderly and most vulnerable.
Sadly, many of these deaths could have been prevented with effective science-based risk management.
Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau's latest recommendation, based on a "calculated risk" to lift the mask mandate in public transit on June 18, may understandably be popular for many, weary from over two years of restrictions, but it literally threw the elderly and most vulnerable under the bus once again.
His advice that everyone "should manage their own risk" is totally disconnected from the daily reality that the most vulnerable face every day, especially those of low income who have no other means of transportation to go to work, who live in multigenerational families, who need to go to medical appointments, etc.
It is not acceptable that they are forced to live like hermits.
Why were options not made available to them, such as designated Metro cars with mandatory masking or special shopping hours in stores and free N95 masks?
One of the cornerstones of public health is the protection of the most vulnerable, to leave no one behind.
This latest one-size-fits-all recommendation discriminates blatantly against the elderly and vulnerable at a critical time when experts are sounding the alarm about an imminent resurgence worsened by a health care system on the verge of collapse.
Dr. Boileau states "the prospect for (COVID-19) growth was very weak." However, not everyone agrees with this statement.
Journalist Patrick Déry called it "obviously inaccurate," noting that as early as June 10, the rise was already well underway as shown by several indicators, including PCR testing up by 10 per cent and self-reported tests up 12 per cent in a week.
Moreover, the BA 2.12.1, B.4 and B.5 sub-variants jumped almost twelvefold, from less than six per cent on May 8 to 69.4 per cent on June 12.
On June 29, barely less than two weeks after the lifting of the mask mandate on public transit, in a stunning contradiction to Boileau's statement, his expert, infectious disease microbiologist Dr. Jean Longtin, conceded in a joint press conference with Boileau that a surge "was to be expected."
With the new subvariants so transmissible, the frantic urge to lift the mask mandate on Canadian Grand Prix weekend, with buses and the Metro crammed with passengers and tourists, defies understanding and violates the fundamental public health precautionary principle.
With the current surge posing a significant risk of infection, a clear, unequivocal message is essential: urge everyone to wear a mask in closed crowded spaces -- not because it is obligatory, but because it will protect you and is an act of solidarity and caring for others.
We are still not hearing this message from public health.
Public health cannot perform its role if it is driven by political influence instead of science.
Unfortunately, baseless claims, flawed recommendations and deafening silence when it should be using its privileged position to speak truth to power have undermined its credibility.
In public health, the population is the patient, and as in the clinical field, the patient has the right to seek a second opinion if the first is unsatisfactory.
Quebec needs an independent public health system, but the existing political structures do not allow it.
An effective solution is the creation of an independent scientific table composed of experts from various fields, free from government interference, similar to the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.
The government and its public health doctors should be bound to listen and respond to its comments and recommendations.
In addition, the Quebec College of Physicians must assume a more proactive role and fulfil its responsibility to ensure quality public health, using every measure at its disposal.
Judging from Quebec's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not ready for the next variant, nor the next airborne pandemic.
"Indifference and (mis)calculations kill," -- Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.
- Michael Levy, MPH, Environmental Health Specialist and Epidemiologist
- Stéphane Bilodeau, Eng., Ph.D., Fellow of Engineers Canada, Independent Expert, Lecturer, Bioengineering Department, McGill University, and Coordinator, Indoor Air Quality Task Force, World Health Network
- Simon Smith, Ph.D. ARCS CChem FRSC(U.K.) Researcher respirator filter development (retired), past president of the International Society for Respiratory Protection
- Michel Camus, Ph.D., Epidemiologist and risk analyst expert
- Marie Jobin, Ph.D., Organizational Psychology
- Marie-Claude Letellier, M.D., M.Sc., Mcb.A. Microbiologist and medical specialist in public health and preventive medicine
- Dre. Joanne Liu, Professor at the School of Population and Global Health at McGill University
- David Juncker, Professor and Director, Dept. Biomedical Engineering, McGill University
- Nimâ Machouf, PhD, epidemiologist, infectious disease consultant and lecturer at the School of Public Health, Université de Montréal
- Jérôme Lavoué, Professor, School of Public Health, Université de Montréal
- Denis Bégin, Senior Research Advisor, ESPUM, Université de Montréal
- Richard Massicotte, M.Sc., Ph.D., Researcher specialized in healthcare disinfection
- Pierre Chevalier, Ph.D., Microbiologist, Institut de santé publique du Québec (retired)
- Louis L. Grenier Eng. M.Sc. Aerospace Vehicle Design, OIQ Member
- Marc-Andre Lavoie, M.Sc., ROH
- Luc Bhérer M.D., Occupational medicine specialist
- Annie-Danielle Grenier, Rare Disease Advocate • Patient partner
- Lyne Filiatrault, Physician (Retired)
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
IN DEPTH | Expert advises ways to navigate troubling financial times
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected across parts of Quebec on Tuesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Toronto
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study finds
Vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
Roads re-open, evacuation called off after high pressure gas leak in Toronto
Residents evacuated from two downtown condominiums after 'high-pressure' gas line in downtown Toronto was damaged have been told they can return home.
Atlantic
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths; rise in new cases
New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and a rise in cases, in its weekly update.
-
N.B. expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots
New Brunswick is expanding its eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include everyone aged 18 and over.
London
-
Police say London man kidnapped from his own home
London police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.
-
Two arrested after shots fired in London’s east end
Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after a shots fired incident in London’s east end.
-
WATCH: Tempers flare after Norwich council meeting
Tuesday morning marked the first meeting of the Norwich Township council following a 30 minute delegation against 2SLGBTQ+ members last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
Someone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.
-
Police in Huntsville looking for person behind false bomb threat
A phoney bomb threat closed a section of Huntsville on Tuesday morning for about 45 minutes.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
Calgary now has a heat warning in place – and a storm risk Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Guelph
A new report from the City of Guelph reveals the intersections with the highest proportion of collisions resulting in death or major injury.
Vancouver
-
'Major delays' expected on Highway 1 after truck transporting excavator crashes into overpass
Drivers taking Highway 1 through Surrey were warned to expect delays Tuesday morning after a truck transporting an excavator crashed into an overpass.
-
B.C. nurse's registration cancelled after romantic relationship with 'vulnerable client'
A B.C. nurse has agreed to have her registration cancelled for at least 10 years as part of a disciplinary agreement after she was reportedly in a romantic relationship with a vulnerable client.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
Edmonton
-
Crash on Stony Plain Road, 178 Street leaves 1 injured; traffic backed up
A woman was hospitalized but expected to survive a crash in west Edmonton Tuesday morning, Alberta Health Services says.
-
U.S. man charged with kidnapping, rape to appear in court Tuesday afternoon
The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is expected in an Oregon, U.S., courtroom again on Tuesday.
-
10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in Edmonton
Ten people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.
Windsor
-
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of Windsor
The Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
-
'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayor
City councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Alleged impaired driver stopped at RIDE program in Tecumseh
A Tecumseh resident is facing an impaired charge after driving through a RIDE program while allegedly intoxicated, police say.
Regina
-
Sask. premier joins call for more federal health dollars in B.C. meetings
Canada’s premiers are meeting for a second consecutive day in Victoria B.C. on Tuesday after Monday’s discussions focused on federal health care funding and the need for Ottawa to do more.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Ottawa
-
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
-
Would you pay $482 in taxes for free transit in Ottawa?
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city over the weekend, but the number of residents in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise amid a summer wave.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Discarded cigarette sparks $750,000 Saskatoon house fire
A Saskatoon home is in ruins after a fire was sparked by improperly disposed of "smoking material."