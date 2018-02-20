

CTV Montreal





A hospital on the South Shore is having an insect problem.

Charles-LeMoyne Hospital in Greenfield Park has spent $700,000 to rid itself of ladybugs, flies and ants in one of its operating blocks.

Thirty surgeons and anesthesiologists have now signed a letter asking Health Minister Gaetan Barrette to help.

The CISSS Monteregie commented on the matter Tuesday afternoon said the operating block is “completely safe” and that the presence of insects in the OR is an “isolated event.”

“Our teams are monitoring the situation very closely,” the statement read, adding that the situation is due to a dilapidated building.

“We did some work last fall and were certain that we had found the source of the problem of fly infiltration. However, other work is needed and planned for this spring.”

The statement also said the doctors and the care team follow “very strict clinical protocols and processes” in the surgical room to prevent or handle any incident.