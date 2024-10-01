Canadiens rookie David Reinbacher out 5-6 months after knee surgery

Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman David Reinbacher is out five to six months after undergoing surgery on his left knee Tuesday morning.

The Canadiens announced the injury update after Reinbacher -- the No. 5 pick at last year's draft -- fell awkwardly from a hit by Toronto's Marshall Rifai early in Saturday's 2-1 pre-season loss to the Maple Leafs.

Montreal is also expected to provide an update on winger Patrik Laine, who left the game moments after Reinbacher following a knee-on-knee collision with Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare.

Reinbacher was likely to start the season with the Laval Rocket, Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate.

The 19-year-old from Austria spent the last two seasons with Switzerland's Kloten HC.

He also registered two goals and three assists in 11 games with Laval late last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.