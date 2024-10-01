PQ consolidates its lead over CAQ, new poll suggests

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is consolidating its lead over the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), according to a new Pallas poll published Tuesday.

The poll commissioned by Qc125 and L'actualité was conducted on Sept. 26 among 1,111 Quebec adults. The sample's margin of error is plus or minus 3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

At the start of the parliamentary session, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's PQ garnered 34 per cent of the voting intentions, compared to only 22 per cent for the CAQ, according to the poll results.

The PQ is, therefore, taking advantage of the setbacks of the CAQ, which has had to deal with the loss of its superminister Pierre Fitzgibbon and MNA Youri Chassin.

The CAQ has also faced criticism from Hydro-Québec CEO Michael Sabia on its energy choices, then from the opposition parties on the development of the battery sector and public aid to Northvolt.

With 34 per cent support, the PQ would, therefore, have every chance of forming a majority government, according to the Pallas firm.

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), still with an interim leader, had 18 per cent of support. The Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) garnered a score of 14 per cent, while Québec solidaire (QS) was last with 12 per cent of voting intentions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2024.