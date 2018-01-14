

CTV Montreal





A fire in a Pointe-Aux-Trembles apartment building left one woman dead late on Saturday night.

According to the Montreal fire department, the fire began at around midnight on Sherbrooke St. near 51st Ave.

When firefighters were able to enter the building, they found the 68-year-old victim unconscious. She was later declared dead on the scene.

Police said the arson squad is investigating because of the death, but the likely cause was a cigarette that was not put out properly.

The building’s residents will be able to return home in a few days, according to the SPVM.