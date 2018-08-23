

CTV Montreal





A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a murder and attempted murder that took place in St-Leonard on Thursday night.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Napierville on Friday.

One man has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a warehouse on Lafrenaie St. in St. Leonard that police said may have been connected to organized crime.

At around 8:25 p.m., police received a call from a man that he'd been shot.

They rushed to the scene, and found a 21-year-old man with upper body injuries.

Police then found another man, who had also been shot.

The second victim, later identified as 53-year-old Guy Therrien, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men are known to authorities, police said.

It is Montreal's 17th homicide of 2018.