One arrested in St-Leonard homicide
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 10:44PM EDT
A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a murder and attempted murder that took place in St-Leonard on Thursday night.
The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Napierville on Friday.
One person was killd and another left in critical condition in the shooting in a Lafrenaie St. warehouse.
One man has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a warehouse on Lafrenaie St. in St. Leonard that police said may have been connected to organized crime.
At around 8:25 p.m., police received a call from a man that he'd been shot.
They rushed to the scene, and found a 21-year-old man with upper body injuries.
Police then found another man, who had also been shot.
The second victim, later identified as 53-year-old Guy Therrien, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two men are known to authorities, police said.
It is Montreal's 17th homicide of 2018.