Nurses stage sit in at Eastern Townships hospital operating theatre

Nurses staged a sit-in on Thursday morning in the operating theatre of Fleurimont Hospital in the Eastern Townships.

Discussions were still underway at the end of the morning between the protesters and management in an attempt to settle the dispute.

According to hospital management, the disagreement concerns the application of clauses in the collective agreement.

The hospital said that all urgent surgeries are being maintained, even if it is the operating theatre that is affected by this pressure tactic.