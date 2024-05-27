Judge approves UQAM's injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment
A judge has approved, in part, Université du Québec à Montréal's (UQAM) request for a provisional injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds.
"It is essential that appropriate security measures be put in place immediately to prevent an unfortunate event from occurring and UQAM serious or irreparable harm," the judge stated in his ruling.
This comes after Superior Court Judge Louis-Joseph Gouin heard arguments from both parties at a hearing at the Montreal courthouse last Friday.
In its request, UQAM did not ask for the complete dismantling of the encampment; rather, it says it wants to ensure free circulation near the science complex.
In a press release, management noted that "access and emergency exits to university buildings are obstructed, several exterior surveillance cameras are obstructed, and the situation on and near the encampment has deteriorated overall."
"It is increasingly barricaded, certain materials that have been accumulated there present risks, surfaces of certain pavilions have been vandalized, and hooded groups circulate there night and day," the school stated.
The ruling orders demonstrators to create a two-metre space between the camp and the buildings in the courtyard, including around the Pavillon Cœur des sciences, "to not hinder the circulation of people using the space."
They must make sure all doors and windows remain unobstructed "of any objects and materials" and "refrain in the future from placing any object" that blocks the area.
The demonstrators must remove any cardboard blocking the surveillance cameras in the courtyard and "never obstruct them again in any way whatsoever."
The group must also allow representatives of UQAM and the Montreal fire department to visit the encampment to verify that the area is safe.
"These security measures will not interfere with the exercise of the right to freedom of expression, including the right to demonstrate," Gouin notes in his judgement.
Gouin adds the measures will "reduce the size of the encampment" without affecting the people's right to demonstrate.
"These safety measures are to everyone's advantage in the present circumstances," he states. "Not implementing these measures would continue to create serious safety disadvantages for UQAM."
Since May 12, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been camping out near UQAM's Complexe des sciences Pierre-Dansereau, following in the footsteps of similar rallies elsewhere in Canada and the United States.
Participants are demanding that UQAM break its ties with Israeli institutions and reveal the extent of these relationships.
They are also calling on the Quebec government to reverse its decision to open the Quebec office in Tel Aviv.
For its part, UQAM asserts that its foundation has "no investment in armaments," nor does it have "mobility or framework agreements with Israeli universities."
Two requests for injunctions concerning the pro-Palestinian camp set up on the McGill University campus were rejected in recent weeks.
-- with files from The Canadian Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
She developed a passion for genealogy while finding her roots. Now she helps others find their own
Lauren Robilliard always knew she was adopted. As the B.C. native grew older, she developed a passion for genealogy, tracing her roots and paving the way for a career to help others find their own.
Papua New Guinea says landslide buried more than 2,000 people
A Papua New Guinea government official has told the United Nations more than 2,000 people were believed to have been buried alive by Friday's landslide and has formally asked for international help.
A cross-country look at beer and wine in convenience stores
By Labour Day weekend, Ontarians of legal drinking age could snag a six-pack at their local convenience store on the way to the cottage. But what are alcohol sales like across the country? Here's what we know.
The dreams of a 60-year-old beauty contestant come to an abrupt end in Argentina
A 60-year-old woman saw her dreams of becoming the oldest Miss Universe contestant in history melt away in a haze of sequins and selfies Saturday at Argentina’s annual beauty pageant.
Are you a loud snorer? You could have sleep apnea
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
Severe thunderstorms set to hit some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.
'We were vetted': Sex-ed organization 'disappointed' over Higgs' comments
The head of a Quebec-based sexual and reproductive health organization says she's disappointed New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has deemed presentations she did in the province last week inappropriate.
Richard M. Sherman, who wrote songs for 'Mary Poppins' and 'It's a Small World,' dies at 95
Richard M. Sherman, who helped write the songs for 'Mary Poppins,' 'The Jungle Book' and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' — as well as the most-played tune on Earth, 'It's a Small World (After All)' — died at 95.
Cyclone floods coastal villages, blows away thatched roofs and cuts power in Bangladesh and India
A cyclone flooded coastal villages, blew away thatched roofs and left hundreds of thousands of people without power Monday in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least seven deaths were reported.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
U of T protesters don't plan to pack up, will hold rally at eviction deadline
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks say they have no plans to honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school and clear the demonstration site by 8 a.m. today.
-
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt.
-
Female driver dead after vehicle crashes into Oshawa home
A woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a house in Oshawa early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven mass killing survivor thanks city, mayor for support
The sole survivor of the Barrhaven mass killing is thanking the city of Ottawa for their support, only two months since losing his wife, four children and a family friend.
-
Thunderstorms to bring 30 to 40 mm of rain to Ottawa on Monday
It will be a rainy start to the week with thunderstorms on Monday.
-
Alstom hits the brakes on redesigning axles on Ottawa's LRT vehicles
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
Atlantic
-
'We were vetted': Sex-ed organization 'disappointed' over Higgs' comments
The head of a Quebec-based sexual and reproductive health organization says she's disappointed New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has deemed presentations she did in the province last week inappropriate.
-
Drones and drug drops fueling fears of escalating violence inside Maritime prisons: union
The latest high-value seizure of drugs at the Springhill Institute, a federal medium-security facility in Nova Scotia, included a modern technological twist.
-
A cross-country look at beer and wine in convenience stores
By Labour Day weekend, Ontarians of legal drinking age could snag a six-pack at their local convenience store on the way to the cottage. But what are alcohol sales like across the country? Here's what we know.
N.L.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Commercial driver charged after near head-on collision on Hwy 17
Ontario Provincial Police released a video showing a commercial motor vehicle driver nearly colliding with another tractor-trailer on Highway 17 near Thessalon, Ont.
-
Northern Ont. boaters rescued by helicopter
Boaters who were stranded in the rapids of the Vermillion River were rescued by helicopter over the weekend.
-
More seniors are using homeless shelters. Here's why, according to experts
One of the country’s homeless shelters has seen an uptick in the number of people through its doors, including more older adults over 50.
London
-
Garage fire melts above ground pool over the weekend
Damage is estimated at $75,000 following a fire in London over the weekend. Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Saturday to find a “fully-involved, detached garage fire.”
-
City councillor withdraws proposed curfew for gas powered lawn equipment after negative feedback
Several days after a motion was first put forward that would have limited the time of day when Londoners could use gas powered lawn equipment, the city councillor who proposed it is speaking out.
-
SIU invokes mandate after suspect, officer injured during arrest in south London
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate after a suspect and a police officer were injured during an arrest related to a traffic investigation on Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Truck driver heroes, Kitchener strip club misconduct, population growth
Two Purolator truck drivers being hailed as heroes, misconduct in a Kitchener strip club, and population growth for the Region of Waterloo round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Hundreds march in support of pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Waterloo
As pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Toronto plan to meet with administration, protestors at University of Waterloo joined together to voice their concerns.
-
Brantford honours fallen soldiers with new street signs
The city of Brantford is remembering two fallen soldiers by unveiling new street signs in honour of their sacrifice.
Windsor
-
House fire in Riverside neighbourhood sends 1 person to hospital
The blaze broke out Sunday around 12:30 p.m., according to multiple witnesses on scene who said the fire started in the garage.
-
Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair
A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
-
Showers in Windsor-Essex expected to clear in the afternoon
Showers and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex are expected to clear early Monday afternoon.There will still be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 km/h.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Orangeville
OPP is investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Orangeville on Sunday.
-
Royal Canadian Legion branch to open in Wasaga Beach
The town of Wasaga Beach celebrated the upcoming opening of a new Royal Canadian Legion branch on Sunday.
-
Police make arrest in connection to $40,000 sunglasses theft spree at Barrie mall
Police arrested a man in connection with a series of thefts from a Barrie mall.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire evacuees will be allowed to return to Fort Nelson, B.C., Monday: officials
Thousands of people who were forced to flee their homes due to a wildfire burning out of control near Fort Nelson, B.C., will be allowed to return Monday, according to officials.
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Vancouver Island
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
-
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Prayer for salvation: 140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
-
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
-
'I get a shiver down my spine every time': Ride for Dad roars on
A cold, wet Saturday morning didn’t slow down hundreds of motorcycle riders from embarking on an annual trek.
Calgary
-
Public told to avoid area in Deerfoot Meadows mall
Calgary police have blocked off a road at the Deerfoot Meadows mall in response to a police incident.
-
Runners battle the elements as Calgary Marathon celebrates 60 years
More than 13,000 runners took to the streets throughout the city on Sunday for the annual Calgary Marathon.
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police officer outside northeast Edmonton gas station Saturday night
A man was shot and seriously injured by a police officer outside a gas station in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.
-
1 in hospital after shooting near Southgate Centre Saturday
A man who had been shot was found in a parkade near 108a Street and 47 Avenue Saturday night.
-
Grande Prairie roadblock put in place while crews battle fire
A section of road in Grande Prairie was closed Sunday evening while fire crews worked on a fire in the Crystal Lake Recreational Park.
Regina
-
'Absolutely exceeded expectations': Organizers report success at Cathedral Village Arts Festival
An annual fixture in the Queen City, organizers for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival are saying the 2024 iteration of the week long event exceeded expectations – and then some.
-
Environment Canada issues advisory for potential funnel clouds in southwestern Sask.
Large portions of southern and central Saskatchewan were subject to weather advisories Sunday – warning of potential funnel clouds.
-
'A huge difference': MS Walk returns to Regina
Over 200 people packed Northshore Park near Wascana Lake Sunday for Regina's annual MS Walk.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.