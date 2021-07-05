Advertisement
Nuptials in the National Assembly: Quebec MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Gregory Kelley to tie the knot this fall
An image of Rizqy and Kelley posted to Rizqy's Twitter on July 2, 2021.
MONTREAL -- Quebec MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Gregory Kelley are getting married this September, it was announced Monday. The couple will be the first sitting-members to wed in the history of the National Assembly.
Rizqy is the Liberal party’s opposition critic for education, and fiancée Kelley the opposition critic for Indigenous affairs, as well as for English-speaking Quebecers. The pair made their relationship public last March.
“We are extremely excited to be starting a new chapter of our lives together and sharing a special moment with our family, friends, and colleagues,” the couple told CTV Montreal. “Some good news after a long year for us all!”
With only a few months to prepare, Rizqy and Kelley will head to the altar on Sept. 18.