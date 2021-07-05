MONTREAL -- Quebec MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Gregory Kelley are getting married this September, it was announced Monday. The couple will be the first sitting-members to wed in the history of the National Assembly.

Et oui! J’ai dit oui!

Nous sommes heureux.��

Je souhaite à tout le monde du bonheur à profusion et de croquer la vie à pleines dents!�� — Marwah Rizqy (@marwahrizqy) July 5, 2021

Rizqy is the Liberal party’s opposition critic for education, and fiancée Kelley the opposition critic for Indigenous affairs, as well as for English-speaking Quebecers. The pair made their relationship public last March.

“We are extremely excited to be starting a new chapter of our lives together and sharing a special moment with our family, friends, and colleagues,” the couple told CTV Montreal. “Some good news after a long year for us all!”

Bonjour La Baie �� ��⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iIypMeRBoT — Gregory Kelley (@gharperkelley) July 4, 2021

With only a few months to prepare, Rizqy and Kelley will head to the altar on Sept. 18.