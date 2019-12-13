MONTREAL -- One of Montreal’s major thoroughfares is getting a much-needed facelift.

After years of potholes and shoddy conditions, officials now say they're set to make good on years on promises to upgrade on Notre-Dame Street East, turning the street into an urban boulevard, complete with a pedestrian walkway, bike paths and more greenery.

The street runs along the Saint Lawrence River, but the view is often blocked by a slew of warehouses and cargo trains.

The revamp will include extending the rapid bus service along Pie-IX Blvd. to rue Notre- Dame Est to promote mobility in the east end.

A tramway or an extension to the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) electric train network in the area might be part of the city's 'vision', but so far there are no concrete plans.

Redevelopment plans for the area have dragged on for decades, but there is one difference this time: money to decontaminate the land has already been allocated, and all levels of government are now involved in the revitalization.

The estimated pricetags for previous plans were pegged at more than $1 billion, but there is no word yet on how much the Plante administration’s vision will cost.

It will be up to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), which manages the REM, to determine if it will build a tramway or an electric train.

The project is expected to take nearly a decade to complete.