MONTREAL -- The Societe de transport de Montreal says it will spend almost $50 million to directly increase bus and metro service next year.

In announcing its 2020 budget Thursday, the STM says $48.6 million of its $1.6 billion operating budget - up $140 million from 2019 - will be used to implement a 2.6 per cent increase in metro service and a 5 per cent increase in bus service - the latter representing its biggest increase since 2012, the agency says.

The STM will expand its '5 minutes max' metro service guarantee throughout the year. (Currently it is not offered during the summer.) It will also be adding 17 new Azur trains, which will mean that 80 per cent of the Green Line will be served by the newer model metro cars.

The STM says the bus service imrovements will be due to several changes, including additional buses to deal with the closing of the Mount Royal tunnel due to construction of the REM light-rail project, but most notably due to the addition of 300 new hybrid buses to the STM's fleet, a 15 per cent increase that the agency says is a new record.

At Thursday's budget announcement, STM director-general Luc Tremblay and Mayor Valerie Plante also acknowledged that the STM was experiencing a shortage of buses on the road, which is affecting service to the public, and that the transit agency was working to fix the issue.

They said the STM on Thursday was 140 buses short of having enough buses on the roads to meet the needs of its posted schedules.

The news comes a day after a union representing STM workers said a glitch with a new STM computer system was responsible for keeping many buses off the road.