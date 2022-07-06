'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus

'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon