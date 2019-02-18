

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man has his own inventive way to deal with winter – and all that snow.

Frank Espina bought an electric Smart Fortwo ED and after six months of planning, rigged up a Blackline plow to remove snow at his St-Henri condo complex.

Espina, 48, does the maintenance work for the complex and noticed the sub-contractors hired by the condo only came by twice a day at set times, and weren’t very efficient.

“It doesn’t do a perfect job, but it does the job,” he said of the Smart car plow.

He uses it to clear the snow from the parking garage and the nearby sidewalk, but not city streets. The vehicle is agile in corners, he says, and it means the condo complex saves money that it would have spent on private contractors.

“I just made the video for the hell of it,” he said about a video of his favourite little plow that has been viewed more 50,000 times on YouTube in only three days. His “Frank of All Trades” YouTube channel also includes videos of how to install a toilet seat.

“Some condo owners aren’t very handy,” he says. “I just wanted to help them out.”