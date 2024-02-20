No injuries after train, car collide in Hudson

A collision between a vehicle and a train in Hudson, west of Montreal, resulted in no injuries Tuesday morning, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The incident happened at 7:40 a.m. on Main Street.

"Luckily, the driver had minor injuries," said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel, noting she was not transported to hospital.

He says the 40 people on board the commuter train were also uninjured.

"Customers were quickly transferred to buses to take them to the Vaudreuil station," explained Jean‑Maxime St‑Hilaire, a spokesperson with Exo. "Train 18 was cancelled and some changes were made to the other train schedules to ensure service between the Vaudreuil and Lucien-L'Allier stations."

Exo notes its train service to the Hudson station will not be affected Tuesday afternoon.

The SQ adds the vehicle was found nearby in a ditch, and investigators do not yet know how or why the vehicle was on the tracks.