No COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec in last 24 hours
No Quebecers died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials Wednesday.
Nevertheless, authorities did confirm 11 more deaths -- seven between two and seven days ago and four more than a week ago -- for a total of 16,374.
In addition, the number of people in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 30.
The total number of people receiving care is now 1,777, including 596 due to COVID-19.
Intensive care admissions are down by seven, for a total of 42, with 22 specifically for COVID-19 treatment.
On Aug. 29, a total of 12,828 samples were analyzed.
Quebec added 908 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,177,843 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 248,841 rapid tests have been declared, with 236,905 positive -- that is, 203 in the last 24 hours, with 169 positive.
Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.
There are 3,692 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec's health care professionals administered 21,659 more vaccinations for a total of 20,736,933 doses.
The Quebec Health Ministry points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.
As of Aug. 30, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.
An additional 21 per cent have received four.
The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.
