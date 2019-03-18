

CTV Montreal





No charges will be laid against a woman whose grandchildren were attacked by a dog in Montreal North.

The incident happened in August when two siblings were taken to hospital after being attacked separately on the same day by a dog their grandmother was looking after.

The four-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when the dog grabbed her head in its mouth.

The family then locked the dog inside, but it escaped a few hours later and charged at the girl’s seven-year-old brother, who was playing outside. He received a serious bite wound to the arm.

By the time police intervened, the dog had bitten six people. The boy underwent reconstructive surgery, while the girl received 16 stitches to her head.

Frances Richardson was keeping the pit bull in her home at the time of the attacks.

On Monday, the Crown confirmed it would not lay charges in the incident.

“Following the complete review of the investigation file sent by the Police Department of the City of Montreal, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions concludes that no charges will be laid in this case,” a statement read. “The prosecutor who analyzed the case informed relatives of the injured that they were unable to prove a criminal offence had been committed."

In November, Richardson, who is in her 60s, was given a two-year suspended sentence for selling drugs in front of her grandchildren.