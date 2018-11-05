Featured Video
Judge hands drug-dealing grandmother a two-year suspended sentence
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 5:44PM EST
A 62-year-old Montreal North woman was handed down a two-year suspended sentence Monday for selling drugs in front of her grandchildren.
Frances Richardson is also the woman who was keeping a pit bull in her home last August when the animal attacked and severely injured two of her grandchildren. By the time police intervened, the dog had bitten six people.
Richardson was already known to police for her drug dealing.
So far she has not been charged in the pit bull attack.
Meantime, a Long Island, New York dog shelter filed a lawsuit Monday against the city and the SPCA, to stop the dog from being euthanized once the police investigation is over.
The shelter claims it's capable of rehabilitating the dog.
Latest Montreal News
- Jury selection begins for Adele Sorella, accused of killing her children
- Lowe's to close 9 Reno Depot, Rona stores in Quebec, 51 in all throughout U.S. and Canada
- Police are disrespecting Quebec's independent investigators, say civil liberties groups
- Mayor Plante says 'The caleche industry has no place in Montreal' after horse's death
- 270,000 veterans owed $165 million for disability pension 'error'