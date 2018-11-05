

CTV Montreal





A 62-year-old Montreal North woman was handed down a two-year suspended sentence Monday for selling drugs in front of her grandchildren.

Frances Richardson is also the woman who was keeping a pit bull in her home last August when the animal attacked and severely injured two of her grandchildren. By the time police intervened, the dog had bitten six people.

Richardson was already known to police for her drug dealing.

So far she has not been charged in the pit bull attack.

Meantime, a Long Island, New York dog shelter filed a lawsuit Monday against the city and the SPCA, to stop the dog from being euthanized once the police investigation is over.

The shelter claims it's capable of rehabilitating the dog.