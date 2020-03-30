MAGOG -- Nine members of the Memphremagog police service staff in the Eastern Townships have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The police force’s management specified Monday morning that seven police officers and two civilian employees have tested positive. They are now in self-isolation.

Memphremagog police management said it is working with public health officials to curb the spread of the virus inside the police station on Southière Road in Magog. Exceptional measures have been taken to protect other employees and the public.

Last week, the police service reported that a first officer had been infected. Measures appear to have been taken to ensure the safety of the public as usual.

Memphremagog police serve 35,500 residents in the municipalities of Magog, Omerville, Austin, Orford and Sainte-Catherine de Hatley, as well as on 21 bodies of water.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.