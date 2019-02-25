

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens made a minor deal ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline, acquiring Jordan Weal from the Arizona Coyotes for fellow centre Michael Chaput.

The 26-year-old Weal has four goals and seven assists in 47 games this season.

In 153 career NHL outings with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Coyotes, the native of North Vancouver, B.C., has 20 goals and 24 assists.

The Coyotes originally acquired Weal, who was selected 70th overall by Los Angeles in the 2010 draft, from Philadelphia for minor-league defenceman Jacob Graves and a 2019 sixth-round pick on Jan. 11.

Chaput, 26, had five assists in 30 games with Montreal this season. The native of Ile Bizard, has recorded six goals and 16 assists in 167 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks.

He was originally drafted 89th overall by Philadelphia in 2010.