New work to begin Monday at the Highway 15/440 interchange in Laval

Construction of the new overhead ramp from Highway 440 westbound to Highway 15 northbound in Laval will begin next Monday and will take three years.

The ramp repair is part of the second phase of the project to make the interchange safer and improve mobility. A redevelopment of the exit leading from Highway 440 westbound to Industriel Boulevard is also planned.

The first phase consisted of adding an entrance leading from the service roads of the Laurentian Autoroute (Highway 15 north) to Highway 15, south of Highway 440. This new entrance has been in service since last September.

It was in this sector that a terrible pile-up occurred in the summer of 2019. A truck collided with several vehicles on Highway 440, killing four people and injuring several others.

Approximately 305,000 vehicles travel through the Highway 440 and 15 interchange each day, making it one of the busiest interchanges in Quebec.