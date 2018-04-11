

The Canadian Press





If you've always dreamed of writing like Leonard Cohen, it's now easier than ever.

Songwritersfonts.com has digitized the handwriting of great songwriters like Leonard Cohen, John Lennon, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain and Serge Gainsbourg.

The writing was transformed into typeable fonts from letters and handwritten notes. These fonts can be downloaded and used for "personal purposes only," the site says.

Leonard Cohen has already compared his composition process to "a bear who finds a hive (...): I get into it and I get stuck, and it's delicious and it's horrible and I'm in it and it's not very elegant and it is clumsy and it is very painful, and yet it is also a bit inevitable."

The site's creators said that these fonts were created to inspire musicians.

Using the current writing of influential songwriters helps the imagination to develop, they contend.

Feeling like Bowie, Cobain, Cohen, Gainsbourg and Lennon may be entirely the result of imagination, according to founders, but that is "entirely the goal," they say.