New Quebec pet and breeding law bans declawing, tail-docking and other cosmetic surgeries

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism.'

Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon