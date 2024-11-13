PQ president Catherine Gentilcore picked as candidate in Terrebonne byelection to replace Fitzgibbon
The Parti Québécois (PQ) announced Tuesday evening that the party's president, Catherine Gentilcore, as a candidate to replace Pierre Fitzgibbon in the vacant seat in the riding of Terrebonne.
A race for the seat has yet to take place, but Gentilcore has already been endorsed by Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon. The party leader will officially present her on Wednesday morning at a press briefing in Terrebonne.
Speaking on TVA, the candidate explained that this was a logical next step in her career, as she has been party president for nearly a year. She said she wanted to devote herself "full-time" to the party's social project and "defend independence."
The 39-year-old businesswoman from Repentigny is hoping to take the riding back from the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) now that Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon has announced he's leaving office.
On social media, Gentilcore said she was "really looking forward to going door-to-door," adding: "I can't wait for François Legault to call this election. The people of Terrebonne have now been without an MNA for 10 weeks, enough is enough!"
Premier Legault has not yet announced that he will call a byelection in Terrebonne. He has six months after the departure of an MNA to do so.
Historically, Terrebonne has been an PA stronghold since the 1970s, until the arrival of Fitzggibon. Between 1976 and 2018, Terrebonne has always been a PQ riding, except for a brief interlude between 2007 and 2008, when the Action démocratique du Québec candidate, Mario Dumont, won the riding.
In 2018, Fitzgibbon won the riding from PQ incumbent Mathieu Traversy, and was re-elected in 2022.
According to poll aggregator Qc125, this byelection will be contested between the CAQ and the Parti Québécois. It also indicates that the PQ has a comfortable lead in Terrebonne.
The Liberals are in third place, while QS is fourth.
The other parties have already announced their candidates for the MNA seat. In September, the Quebec Liberal Party announced the candidacy of Virginie Bouchard, while in October, Nadia Poirier was announced as the representative of Québec solidaire in this race.
With files from Thomas Laberge
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 12, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Last week, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas told the Ontario Legislature about a mother in her riding who gave up guardianship of her eight-year-old, high-needs daughter to the Children’s Aid Society (CAS).
Trump's defence choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defense world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39
Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and 'Queen Woo,' was found dead at his home in capital Seoul. He was 39.
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
Trump makes a victor's return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers
U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Donald Trump to the White House on Wednesday for an Oval Office visit that is a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power, a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Your ultimate guide to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour stops in Toronto
It’s been a long time coming for Canadian Swifties and the wait is over. So, we have compiled everything Swifties need to know about the concerts.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa to table 2025 draft budget Wednesday
Ottawa residents will get a better sense of how their municipal taxes will be spent next year as city staff table the draft 2025 City of Ottawa budget on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
-
Camp Fortune begins snowmaking operations for upcoming ski season
Camp Fortune began preparations for the 2024-25 winter on Wednesday, with the artificial snow-making equipment operating at the hill in Gatineau Park.
Atlantic
-
High winds lead to Maritime power outages, school closures
High winds are behind a number of power outages across the Maritimes Wednesday morning and some school closures in parts of central Nova Scotia.
-
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Northern Ontario
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
-
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
London
-
'Renoviction' claim refuted by landlord seeking to double units inside south London buildings
The proposed doubling of units within a south London rental property has sparked concern among existing tenants who fear they will be displaced.
-
London Ont. hospital achieves national first in new cardiovascular procedure approved by Health Canada
Clinical trials at London Health Sciences Centre have achieved a national first – becoming the only hospital in Canada to implant a new extravascular implantable cardioverter defibrillator during clinical trials.
-
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
Kitchener
-
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
-
How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
-
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Windsor
-
Proposed waterfront re-development passes major hurdle
Speaking in support of the 2362 Front Road proposal from Beatties Sunset Marina, Biologist Barry Myler recommended that council remove the Provincially Significant Wetlands designation.
-
video
video 'Why is it taking so long?': Former tenant laments fifth anniversary of Windsor high-rise fire
Five years after a fire forced residents to flee Westcourt Place in Windsor, the high-rise remains vacant, leaving former tenants like Steven Shpak grappling with loss, frustration, and unanswered questions.
-
LaSalle faces 'barebone' budget amidst large deficit
LaSalle Town Council received a brief but grim preview of its 2025 budget on Tuesday evening. In a presentation to council, Dale Langlois, the town’s director of finance, said a "challenging" year has left LaSalle in a tough position.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Stable housing initiative offered by United Way Simcoe Muskoka
United Way Simcoe Muskoka partners with local agencies to offer stable housing initiative.
-
Firefighter, officer injured rescuing dogs from fire, one person hospitalized
One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a garage and spread to the attached home in Springwater Township.
Vancouver
-
John Horgan remembered as remarkable man with the common touch
Popular leader John Horgan, who died Tuesday at 65-years-old following a battle with cancer, is already being remembered as the people's premier.
-
Jelly Roll to kick off cross-Canada tour in B.C.
Tennessee crooner Jelly Roll has announced the dates of his “Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour of Canada”, with his first pitstop set for Victoria.
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died.
-
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
-
Union plans Charter challenge after feds intervene in B.C. port lockout
The union representing more than 700 locked out supervisors at British Columbia ports said it will go to court to fight for its right to negotiate through collective bargaining.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s home’: Residents in recovery facility protest as eviction deadline looms
A facility helping those in recovery reconnect with their loved ones rallied outside a south Winnipeg condo building Tuesday, in a fight to stay in the suites.
-
How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
-
Push to reduce speed on Wellington Crescent to 30 km/h permanently
A motion from Coun. Sherri Rollins said the city should lower the limit to 30 km/h on Wellington Crescent from River Avenue to Kenaston Boulevard until a safe bike path can be built for all ages.
Calgary
-
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
-
Butter buyers spread thin due to price hike
Sharp increases in dairy prices are slicing profits for businesses that use a lot of butter.
-
'No yellow brick road': Atwood weighs in on U.S. election at Calgary forum
Margaret Atwood has been called prescient — particularly when it comes to her famous 1985 dystopia 'The Handmaid's Tale' and the recent rollback of reproductive rights in the United States — but the renowned Canadian author says her predictive powers failed her ahead of last week's U.S. election, which delivered Donald Trump another White House win.
Edmonton
-
McDavid's 4-point night leaves him one shy of 1,000-point milestone
Connor McDavid is just one point away from writing yet another illustrious chapter in his already storied career.
-
Princess Theatre owners hope to sell 110-year-old building to the right buyers
The owners of the Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue want to sell the historic building, but only to the right people.
-
Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
Regina
-
End to labour disputes at B.C., Montreal ports welcomed by Saskatchewan industries
The federal government's decision to impose binding arbitration in labour disputes at ports in British Columbia and Quebec is being welcomed by many industries in Saskatchewan.
-
'It's very hard to understand how trauma works': Manz's alleged victims recount difficult memories
The trial of 49-year-old Ruben Manz recommenced on Tuesday morning, with the cross examination of the fourth witness. She was another former patient of the chiropractor who alleges that she was sexually assaulted during what Manz claimed to be a neck stretch in 2016.
-
Regina readying to face Laval as underdog yet again in Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams are used to being the underdog at this point in their season. However, the team is subverting expectations and driving further and further into the post-season for the first time in two decades.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon small businesses cope as smashed windows impact their bottom line
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
-
Saskatoon library workers could take further job action if demands not met: CUPE
Hundreds of employees from Saskatoon’s nine public libraries went on strike Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.