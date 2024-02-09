New low-income housing in Montreal for people with mental health issues

A new building for low-income residents with mental health issues was unveiled in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough on Friday.

Dubbed "Maison Shelley," the six-storey, 37-unit building at the corner of Shelley Avenue and Jarry Street is run by the affordable housing organization Maison St-Dominique.

The non-profit says there will be case workers on site to support residents.

Additionally, the rent is subsidized, costing no more than 25 per cent of a resident's annual income.

"It allows citizens -- your brother my father, my sister, your cousin -- to have a house, to have a home. A safe home with a community," said Helen Hekpazo, assistant manager at Maison St-Dominique.

The federal, provincial and municipal governments all contributed to the $18-million project.

"How do we make sure that we have, across the city, different options for housing based on different needs?" said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante at the building's grand opening.

"These projects are only possible by all levels of government working together and collaborating," added federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

But governments will need to continue working together: there's a high demand for more social and affordable housing units in Montreal.

This latest development is already full, with a two-year waiting list for future tenants.

Quebec Social Solidarity and Community Action Minister Chantal Rouleau wouldn't make any official announcements Friday, but said more projects like this one are coming.

"We know that we have to build more housing for people," she said. "The situation is very important and we're all working together to accept that goal."