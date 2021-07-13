MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is launching a massive new communications campaign on Wednesday to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ad, titled 'A good dose,' will emphasize the importance of showing up to get the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The televised commercial will highlight the progress made since the start of the pandemic and outline the values and qualities Quebecers have shown to get through the crisis together.

Messages will also air over the next few weeks on radio, as well as in print and digital media.

On its TikTok, the government plans to post capsules addressing different subjects surrounding vaccination, in the hopes of getting a positive message across to young people.

The campaign is in collaboration with influential personalities, such as athletes Kim Clavel and Patrice Volny, comedian Philippe Bond, as well as sports personalities Patrice Bernier and Dave Morissette.

The Quebec government says production costs for the campaign are close to $380,000.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 12, 2021.