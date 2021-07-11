MONTREAL -- Piknic Electonik is back in Montreal, and doubling as a site to boost the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Quebec.

Montreal public health gave organizers to bring the outdoor electronic music event back with a bonus of promoting COVID-19 vaccination for young people.

On Sunday, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be set up at the Piknic entrance starting at 12:30 p.m., and ending at 7:30 p.m.

The Montreal South Central health and social services centre (CIUSSS) "vaccino-mobile" squad will be set up in front of the Aquatic Complex, and will offer first and second doses.

Piknic organizers said, however, that electronic music lovers are welcome regardless of whether they want or need a vaccination shot.

"Just a reminder that vaccination is not required to party with us, but it sure is a small detour that makes a difference for the future of events," they said in a news release. "The killer question: yes, you are allowed to drink alcohol after you've been vaccinated. We strongly encourage you to drink water too!"

WALK-IN CLINICS

Three walk-in vaccination clinics are open Sunday in Montreal and four will be operational on Monday.

The Saputo site will offer a prize draw for an upcoming CF Montreal game.

On Sunday, the following sites will be open: