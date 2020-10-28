MONTREAL -- Negotiations are ongoing between a nurses' union and Quebec, after the union went back on its refusal to work mandatory overtime.

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) planned two days without mandatory overtime during the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25, but Sonia Lebel, the president of the treasury board, was able to convince the FIQ to cancel its pressure tactic.

Since then, both sides have resumed negotiations and will continue to work this week to try to come to a resolution.

The FIQ was asked about negotiations on Wednesday, but did not want to comment on the details or progress of the negotiations.

The union represents 76,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical/cardiovascular perfusionists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.