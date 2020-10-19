MONTREAL -- Unhappy with their negotiations with the province, nurses from a Quebec union are staging protests to disrupt traffic on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Montreal and on the Pont du Québec in Quebec City.

In Quebec City, the FIQ union was planning to block traffic on both sides of the bridge, at the two access ramps, said the union on Monday morning.

In Montreal, traffic was blocked only in the southbound lanes, at the entrance to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Emergency vehicles will, however, still be able to circulate, said the union.

The FIQ represents 76,000 nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists--workers who operate lung-heart pumps--throughout Quebec.

Their collective agreement expired on March 31.

The union's main demands are the establishment of new nurse-patient ratios, as well as a request to form stable care teams made up of workers with full-time positions that allow work-family balance -- as opposed to full-time positions organized by timing, with day, evening and night shifts, for example.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.