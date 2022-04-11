Nefarious woodpecker takes out flagpole, then Canadian flag, in Quebec town

A woodpecker in Baie D'Urfe has become infamous for its attack on Canadian pride -- or its prodigious hunger, depending on how you look at it.

At issue is the bird's habit of pecking away at a longstanding flagpole in the town, creating so much damage that authorities were forced to remove the flag that used to fly at the top.

"I hope that woodpecker knows what he's done... he's going to repent!" said one local this week.

The hundred-foot flagpole in Bertold Park was put up in 1967 to celebrate 100 years since Confederation. The park doesn't look right without the huge flag, others said.

"That flag is massive, and it's kind of depressing to see it without it -- I hope we're going to be able to replace it," said another Baie D'Urfe resident.

But locals have long been aware there was something unusual happening in the park, with a constant pock-pock-pock sound making it clear that a bird had zeroed in on it.

The pileated woodpecker riddled the pole with so many holes that town officials declared not only that the flag couldn't safely be flown, but that that part of the park would need to be off-limits for safety reasons.

Bird expert Joel Coutu said people should go easy on the bird, who was just hungry. The pole must have had something special to offer, he said.

"Woodpecker’s don’t just damage poles -- there’s a reason why," Coutu said.

"There’s a good chance there are insects that are attracting the woodpecker to this pole."

That also means that bugs have probably infested the pole.

But regardless of the bird's solid logic, Baie D'Urfe has been left banging its head against a wall trying to figure out how to solve the problem, with people telling CTV that the town needs that flagpole for its town identity.

The mayor's office didn't respond to a request for comment.