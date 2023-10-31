Nearly 3,000 people have already enrolled in Quebec's paid accelerated construction training

Nearly 3,000 people have already signed up for the accelerated paid construction training program Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Monday.

"We need more people in construction. Just this morning, 2,800 people have already signed up," Legault boasted during a brief press scrum at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"We need to increase that," he added.

Legault had said he wanted to make a "big push" to solve the labour shortage currently plaguing the construction industry.

He explained that staffing needs are considerable, due to the many current and future projects for schools, roads or even Hydro-Québec structures.

Starting in January, fast-track paid training courses will be offered in five trades: carpenter, shovel operator, heavy equipment operator, tinsmith and refrigeration technician.

Interested parties have until Dec. 15 to register for these training courses, which lead to an Attestation of Vocational Studies (AEP) and will last from four to six months (500 to 700 hours).

They will receive support of $750 per week.

In addition, those enrolling in comparable programs leading to a Diploma of Vocational Studies (DEP) could receive a bursary of $9,000 to $15,000 upon graduation.

Starting in January, the government will also increase capacity in the electricity DEP and plumbing and heating DEP programs, where there are currently waiting lists.

Together, these measures represent an investment of $300 million. The government hopes to recruit 4,000 to 5,000 workers ready to work in the fied by summer 2024.

The Legault government's initiative has been welcomed by Quebec's construction association (ACQ), in particular, while construction unions have expressed fears of shoddy work, in addition to seeing it as a potential health and safety issue.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2023.