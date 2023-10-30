MONTREAL
    • Labour shortages: Quebec to fast-track training for some in-demand construction jobs

    The Quebec government is offering paid fast-track training programs for workers in skilled trades that are most in demand in the province's construction industry.

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters today he hopes to train anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 new carpenters, excavator operators, heavy machinery operators, refrigeration technicians and tinsmiths -- workers who make things with sheet metal.

    He says the province is launching one-time accelerated training programs in which students in those specific trades will receive $750 per week to obtain a professional studies certificate.

    Those who enrol could be eligible for scholarships of between $9,000 to $15,000 upon graduation.

    The Quebec government will also be increasing the capacity of the diploma programs in electricity, plumbing and heating beginning in January.

    Legault says the new fast-track programs, which will cost $300 million, are necessary for the province to complete major projects, such as new schools, roads and hydroelectric facilities.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

    • Windsor welcomes family fleeing Israel-Hamas fight

      Amid escalating tensions between their home country of Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip, Dan and Viktorya Robenko made the decision to flee the Middle East all together with their two young children. The safe place the Robenkos chose is Windsor and they arrived in the city Sunday with help from the local Jewish Federation.

      VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis

      Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.

