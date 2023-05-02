Nature escape for rent: The Quebec provincial parks you can enjoy for free with a library card

A library card can get you a free escape to nearly a dozen provincial parks in Quebec.

The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ)and Sépaq launched the "Borrow a National Park" pilot project on Tuesday, offering up 50 passes for daily access to 11 parks.

"Nature is culture! National parks are part of our heritage, just like the wealth of documents that BAnQ offers to the public," said Marie Grégoire, president and CEO of BAnQ, in a statement.

Montreal's Grande Bibliothèque has 35 passes for seven parks and the National Archives in Quebec City has 15 passes for four parks.

The pass, valid for two adults, grants day access to all participating parks for three weeks. It can't be renewed and you can only have one pass at a time.

Children aged 17 and under accompanied by an adult can enter for free.

You can reserve a pass online by searching "Borrow a National Park" in the BAnQ catalogue.

When a pass is available, the BAnQ says you will receive a notice to pick it up at one of the two libraries, depending on the park you choose.

"Quebec's nature is an unparalleled place of escape and relaxation. We want to continue to connect people with nature so that they can enjoy all the benefits that come with it," said Jacques Caron, president and CEO of Sépaq.

Passes are available at the Grande Bibliothèque in Montreal for the following parks:

Îles-de-Boucherville;

Mont-Saint-Bruno;

Oka;

Yamaska;

Mont-Orford;

Mont-Tremblant;

Plaisance.

Passes are available at the National Archives in Quebec City for the following parks: