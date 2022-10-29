Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on highway near Chambly, Que.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a violent collision with a pickup truck on Highway 10 in the Chambly area.

According to information provided by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the impact occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the kilometre 24 area of the highway heading east.

According to initial information gathered by police, the two drivers were attempting to pass on the right when they collided for an unknown reason.

The truck driver then left the scene without assisting the injured victim.

The motorcyclist is a man in his 60s who suffered serious injuries that are life-threatening.

He is in critical condition in hospital.

An investigator and a re-enactor were sent to the scene to analyze the incident. Highway 10 was closed in the area eastbound.