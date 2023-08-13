Motorcyclist dies in a Val-Morin crash, in the Laurentians

A motorcyclist lost his life after crashing during the night in Val-Morin, in Quebec's Laurentians.

Emergency services were notified at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday that the motorcyclist had gone off the road on Route 117 southbound, near the intersection with Val-Royal Road.

"For reasons as yet unknown, the driver of the motorbike lost control and went off the road. He was also ejected," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Valérie Beauchamp.

The 62-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"A patrol officer specializing in collision investigations went to the scene to analyze the accident and determine the causes and circumstances of what happened," said Beauchamp, adding that the security perimeter had already been lifted and that traffic was once again allowed in the area.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.