Most lights back on after fallen tree knocks out power to 7,000 NDG customers

A power outage affected over 7,000 Hydro-Quebec customers in NDG on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Source: Hydro-Quebec) A power outage affected over 7,000 Hydro-Quebec customers in NDG on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Source: Hydro-Quebec)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon