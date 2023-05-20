Most lights back on after fallen tree knocks out power to 7,000 NDG customers

Most lights are back on after a fallen tree knocked out power to over 7,000 Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

The tree fell on Cote-Saint-Luc Road, breaking equipment that caused the power outage around 2:30 p.m., according to the Crown corporation.

The outage slowed down traffic in the area as it took out the lights at several intersections.

By 3:30 p.m., Hydro-Quebec said about 400 customers were still without power. Crews are on-site analyzing the problem.

It expects power to be fully restored around 4:30 p.m.