MONTREAL -- Now that the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 22 lives in Quebec, it is possible to establish a summary statistical profile of its victims.

In the 22 cases listed as of Saturday, none was under the age of 60. The majority of them were between 80 and 89 years old, two were 90 years and older.

This information falls in line with with data from public health director Horacio Arruda, who said the risk of death from COVID-19 increases as of 70 years of age.