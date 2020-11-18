MONTREAL -- Loto-Quebec is launching a new appeal to people who may have become rich without knowing it.

The company reported Wednesday that it hasn't received any news on who won $55 million in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 30.

This person got their lucky ticket in des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

Three more prizes, one of $1 million, one of $500,000 and another of $200,000 also haven't been claimed, Loto-Quebec said. Tickets for these prizes were purchased in Gatineau, Therese-de-Blainville and the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.

Last month's $70-million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed a few weeks after the draw date by a Montrealer who was a first-time player.

Winning ticket holders have a 12 month window following the draw to claim their prize -- and those with expiration dates between March 17 and Sept. 17 have six additional months to do so.

Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.