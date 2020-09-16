MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 pandemic did not take long to have an impact on Loto-Quebec's numbers, which will pay a little less money into the state coffers at the end of the last fiscal year, while distributing lower bonuses to its executives and employees - not that many benefit from this.

In unveiling its annual report for the fiscal year that ended at the end of March in the early stages of the health crisis, Loto-Quebec reported a $1.3 billion dividend, down about 4 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year, but $58 million higher than the target set by the Legault government.

Revenues generated from lotteries, casinos and gambling establishments fell 3.1 per cent to $2.7 billion, while net income declined 4 per cent to $1.3 billion.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.