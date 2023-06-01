More than 225,000 Hydro-Quebec customers lose power due to forest fires

Several regions of the province have been hit by power outages. The total of Quebec customers without electricity right now stands at 227,881.

More than 42,000 of the affected customers are in the Monteregie, while at least 88,000 are in Montreal, mostly in the N.D.G, Cote-St-Luc and Montreal West neighbourhoods.

In a tweet Hydro-Quebec said the outages are linked to Quebec forest fires in the North-Shore region.

"We currently have two transmission lines unavailable for this reason, but our facilities are not damaged," the post reads.

"The smoke and heat have triggered protective mechanisms on the network. Power is being restored gradually."