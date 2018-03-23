

The Canadian Press





More forceful measures are coming from the Quebec government to combat climate change, but what exactly that entails isn’t clear yet.

On Friday, Environment Minister Isabelle Melancon gave a mid-term update on the 2013-2020 Action Plan on Climate Change.

She said the province still expects to be able to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent by 2020 compared to 1990 levels, though emissions decreased only 8.8 per cent in 2015. Melancon said the numbers must be put in context as Quebec’s population grew 18 per cent during that period and Gross Domestic Product grew 60 per cent.

Melancon said some measures will need to be tightened to further reduce admissions, but didn’t say what those measures could be.

She added that some ideas have been presented by an advisory committee on climate change, including some regarding vehicles, transportation and support for municipalities, but wouldn’t confirm any future changes.