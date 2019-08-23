P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn both have Olympic gold medals, but pretty soon the couple will be wearing gold bands around their fingers.

The famous pair confirmed their engagement to Vogue Magazine.

Subban, the former Canadiens defenceman who now plays for the New Jersey Devils, revealed he bought Vonn an emerald ring on Aug. 14 in Beverly Hills. While Subban has been known for his flamboyant style both on and off the ice, he surprised Vonn at home with his proposal in front of an audience of her three dogs.

“Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue. “There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”

While Subban is a Norris Trophy winner and won a gold medal with Canada’s Olympic team in 2014, he met an even more accomplished match in Vonn. The skiier won a gold and bronze medal at the 2010 Olympics and followed that up with another bronze in 2018. That’s on top of numerous World Championship medals, including first-place finishes in Super G and Downhill in 2009.

The couple said they’ve yet to set a date or location for the wedding.

The news come as Subban returned to Montreal this week for several charity events. Despite being traded over three years ago, he told CTV News that he still relishes the warm welcome he receives each time he comes back to the city.