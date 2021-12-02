MONTREAL -- Montrealers are heading back to the office in droves, according to a survey published Wednesday by the Montreal Board of Trade (CCMM).

The survey, conducted by Léger from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, shows that 61 per cent of respondents indicate they are back in the office, including 29 per cent full-time and 32 per cent part-time.

CCMM President and CEO Michel Leblanc says this is a significant improvement -- in August, it was 47 per cent and in June only 28 per cent had returned to their office.

Among those back at their desks, 70 per cent say they are satisfied with their employer and 62 per cent reaffirmed the importance of flexible office hours as a major incentive to return.

As for telecommuting, 76 per cent of workers say they enjoy it, compared to 78 per cent in August and 84 per cent in June.

Nevertheless, after more than a year of pandemic paper-pushing, respondents say they're experiencing more difficulties with telecommuting, that is a loss of team spirit (40 per cent) and difficulty separating their personal and professional lives (29 per cent).

The survey finds that a hybrid work model is still popular, with 41 per cent of the 604 respondents indicating they prefer face-to-face work just two or three days a week.

On the other hand, 72 per cent of respondents say they are concerned about potential contact with unvaccinated colleagues, to the point that 53 per cent would be willing to stay home to avoid people who are not adequately protected.

More workers say they would approve the use of vaccine passports in their office -- 79 per cent compared to 70 per cent last August.

Finally, only 53 per cent of respondents say they are confident that using public transportation is safe.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2021.